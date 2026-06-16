Clint Eastwood's Tehama Summit Estate

Clint Eastwood's connection to Carmel started in 1951 when he was stationed at Fort Ord, and continues to this day. He filmed his directorial debut, Play Misty for Me, in the area, named his production company after a local creek, served as mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea from 1986 to 1988, and eventually acquired 2,000 acres of rolling hills above Monterey Bay with the intention of preserving them. That land became Tehama, a private 90-lot community where 85 percent of the acreage remains untouched. The property at 38 Tehama sits at the community's highest point, the original parcel Eastwood personally selected, and is now on the market. The 6,204-square-foot main residence sits on just over 10 acres with ocean and Santa Lucia Mountain views, finished in reclaimed barnwood, New England stone, and reclaimed bridge timbers, with Jada thermal steel and glass windows and doors throughout. Inside: a custom kitchen with Lilac Marble countertops, a great room with a fireplace by Formations, a cocktail room with quartzite countertops, and a primary bath with Blue Crystallo quartzite floor-to-ceiling. A detached guest house, purpose-built aquatic fitness pool, yoga room, sauna, steam room, cold plunge, and gym complete the property. Eastwood still lives in the community.