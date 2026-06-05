Pelé's 1958 World Cup Final Match-Worn Shirt

Brazil played the 1958 World Cup final in blue because Sweden, the host nation, had already claimed yellow. Pelé was 17 when he wore the No. 10 shirt, scoring twice in Brazil's 5-2 win over Sweden in Stockholm to become the youngest player ever to score in a World Cup final. After the match, he gave it to his roommate and teammate Dida, whose family kept it for decades before donating it to a Brazilian museum; it last sold at auction in 2004 for $105,604. The shirt is heading to auction again, with public exhibition at the Breuer building in New York. The estimate sits above $6 million, though the current game-worn soccer record is $9.3 million set by Diego Maradona's Hand of God shirt in 2022.